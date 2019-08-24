Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

CertiPUR Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $20 | Amazon | Promo code KJBTS173

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KJBTS173, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.