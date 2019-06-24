Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

RUFFWEAR Flat Out Leash | $22 | Amazon

If you and your dog enjoy hiking and going on adventures together, you know the importance of a good leash. God forbid your pet’s leash break while you’re out in unfamiliar territory. The RUFFWEAR Flat Out Leash is durable, versatile, and only $22 on Amazon right now. The leash has a user-friendly side release buckle that is reinforced with an aluminum Uniloop. Paired with the unique Talon Clip, this provides a strong and secure leash-to-collar attachment. Right now, a variety of different colors are about $8 off on Amazon.