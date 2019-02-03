Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $20 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This $20 Balance Board Is a Great Way to Strengthen Your Core
Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $20 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.