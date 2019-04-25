Photo: Anker

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At just $22, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue. Just use promo code KINJAA3109 at checkout and clip the $3 coupon on the page to get it for $22.