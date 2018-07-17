You might have seen this 200GB microSD card as part of Amazon’s SanDisk Prime Day savings, but it bears a special callout now, because it just got a couple bucks cheaper than it was yesterday, which was already an all-time low price. $44 is an absurdly good price for a Switch-compatible memory card with this much space, but we don’t expect it to last long.
This 200GB MicroSD Card Was Already Cheap For Prime Day, and Just Got Even Cheaper
