Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder | $20 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon and use promo code 442PK7RL

If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is only $20. You can clip the $2 coupon on the page and use the promo code 442PK7RL.

Advertisement

The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.