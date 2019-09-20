Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Crank Brothers Bike Tool | $19 | Amazon

It’s not going to turn you into the cycling equivalent of a NASCAR pit crew, but this compact Crank Brothers tool has everything you need for basic bike repairs on the go, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or a seat bag. $19 is a great price for this, so you’ll have money left over for therapy after you see this picture of a Tour De France rider’s legs.

