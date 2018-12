Garmin Vivofit 3 | $20 | Dick’s Sporting Goods | Discount shown at checkout

While not as ubiquitous as Fitbits, Garmin’s Vivofit 3 is a damn fine fitness tracker that lasts for a year (yes, a year) on a charge, and you can grab it from Dick’s Sporting Goods for $20 right now. You should see that discount at checkout, but we don’t expect it to last.