It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This $20 Collapsible Cooler Can Carry 32 Cans of Beer

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
612
3
Save
Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black and Grey | $20 | Amazon | Clip $5 coupon and use promo code 3QIWC4PF
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black and Grey | $20 | Amazon | Clip $5 coupon and use promo code 3QIWC4PF

Update: Coupon code has been updated.

Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black and Grey bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 3QIWC4PF at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Tuesday's Best Deals: iPads, Aukey Accessories, Holiday Chocolates, and More

These $10 TaoTronics Earbuds Are a Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Save $70 On Anker's Brand New Two-Camera EufyCam Security System

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts