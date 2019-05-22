Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only charging cube on the market, but it might just be the most clever.



Bestek’s Power Cube includes a dock that you can attach to any surface with screws or a an included 3M sticky pad. The cube then clicks into the dock, and release as necessary if you want to move it around or get easier access to it to plug something in. Other cubes are designed to mount under your desk in this way, but once they’re attached, they’re attached. This seems like a much smarter solution.

On the cube itself, you get three AC outlets, three USB ports, and even a USB-C port, though it’s limited to 15W of output, so it won’t be very useful for things like laptops. But hey, that’s what the AC outlets are for.

Get it for $20 with promo code BYVSYTTU.