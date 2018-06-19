Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $20, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting. Pretty nifty.

Today’s price is about $4 less than usual, no promo code required.