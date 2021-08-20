VANMASS Car Phone Mount | $20 | Amazon

Hi. This is your mother speaking. Stop trying to position your phone in your cup holder just the right way when driving so you can see the GPS. Stop taking your eyes off the road to look at the text I just sent you even though I know you’re driving right now. Just m ount your phone so your eyes stay forward on the road with only quick glances at your phone to confirm you’re taking the right exit. You can mount it either on the dashboard or to the vent depending on which makes better sense for the car we got you . And y ou can buy it with the $20 your uncle gave you for your 2oth birthday.

