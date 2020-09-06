This $20 Bidet Attachment Also Holds Your Phone In Case That's Something You Need, I Guess

SNAN Bidet Toilet Cleaning Attachment Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

SNAN Bidet Toilet Cleaning Attachment | $20 | Amazon



Normally $27, this simple SNAN bidet attachment is on sale for $20 at Amazon. The toilet paper shortage part of the pandemic feels like an eternity ago, but using a bidet is the more environmentally-conscious option and this is a very affordable option for making the switch.

As an added bonus, this bidet attachment also includes a holder for your phone to keep your hands free. For those of you that use your bathroom time to check on your various mobile games or scroll Twitter, Amazon also has a decent price on my personal favorite gently-sanitizing wipes today. Regardless of your bathroom habits, it’s always a good idea to sanitize your phone and wash your hands regularly, right?

If you want to make the switch to a full bidet seat, the premium Bio Bidet Bliss Smart toilet seat is on sale today for 58% off its listing price at $629 (though it is only about $70 lower than its typical Amazon price right now). This is a far more expensive option but it comes with premium features like a heated seat, air dryer, and warm water. There are cheaper options than this for a full bidet seat on Amazon and elsewhere, but it is certainly worth checking this highly-rated one out while it’s at a lower price than usual.

