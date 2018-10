Photo: Amazon

Apple charges $29 for a basic Apple Watch charging cable. Instead, I propose that you spend $20 on this Apple Watch 45 degree stand (with promo code DODO2222), which has the charger built in, and props up your watch at a great angle for alarm clock mode. Put it on your nightstand, and then keep the cable that came with your watch in your luggage.