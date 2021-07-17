It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This 2-Pack of Securebrite Emergency Auto Tools Has a Bunch of Functions You'll Hopefully Never Have To Use For Just $15

Get multiple flashlight modes, a seatbelt cutter, and more in this nifty little tool

By
Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Make that summer road trip packing list a little shorter with this SecureBrite 9-in-1 emergency auto tool over at MorningSave today. You can get a 2-pack of them for just $15!

So what all do they do? Multiple flashlight modes are possible, whether you need a steady light for changing a tire or a flashing mode for signaling for help.

These tools can also be used as a window breaker or a seatbelt cutter to help in case of emergency. If you’d like to MacGyver your way out of other tricky situations, the hook, magnets, and clamp on the tool might also be of use.

Each swivel-body tool requires 3 AAA batteries and comes in a gift box, so you can give one or both to someone you love.

