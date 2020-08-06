This 2-in-1 Charger Is Ideal for an Absentminded Apple User

2-in-1 iPhone + Apple Watch USB Charging Cable | $24 | SideDeal

If you are forever losing or misplacing chords this is the deal for you. I actually had one of these when I used to travel a lot and ironically left it in a hotel room. If you are a little forgetful like me having fewer accessories is a plus. This 2 in 1 charger will take care of your iPhone and Apple Watch for just $24.



The real beauty is you can definitely charge both at the same time. And obviously you can charge your iPads of all sizes with this USB chord but pretty much anything that uses a lightning cable. This is a great combo if you’re an Apple user who is sometimes scatterbrained.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.