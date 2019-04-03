Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Gamers, this Corsair Force Series MP510 1920GB NVMe SSD is currently at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. At $320, it’s still a big investment, but if you’re short on slots but still want a ton of fast, reliable storage, this is a great deal.

For those unfamiliar, NVMe SSD drives are smaller but offer awesome read and write speeds compared to their 2.5" equivalent. This one goes up to 3,480MB/s. And as with all SSDs, you get more reliability and much faster speeds than with a traditional spinning drive.