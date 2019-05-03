Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your networking issues. But if you have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, it can be a much cheaper solution than buying a whole new router or mesh networking kit.



This AC750 extender from TP-Link includes an ethernet port for wired devices, app support so you can easily set it up from your phone, and even a built-in smart plug that works just like TP-Link’s other smart plugs. Considering you’d usually spend at least $19 on a smart plug anyway, this is like getting the range extender features for free.