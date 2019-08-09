Photo: Amazon

IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop | $19 | Amazon

Cats are cool and all, but they make a huge mess. Every time they go to the bathroom, they launch out of their litter box and leave a nasty trail of litter all over your house. If you’re trying to prevent this, you can get the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop for $19 on Amazon. The top-entry lid design includes a grooved lid to help remove leftover litter from your cat’s paws.