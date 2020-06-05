Charge Your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the Same Damn Time With a $19 Aduro Stand

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Aduro 3-in-1 Charging Stand for Apple Devices | $19 | SideDeal
Convergence is a lost art. If you can rope all your mobile device charging needs into one neat device, you should, and this Aduro stand is perfect for those in the Apple family. It has charging bases for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and your AirPods, allowing you to continue using any of the devices while their digital bellies are being refilled with all the nutritious electrons they can handle. It’s only $19 at SideDeal.
Advertisement