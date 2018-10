Photo: Groupon

As winter sets in, you should put a blanket in your car. Who wouldn’t want to stay warm and cozy while driving or riding, separated from the elements by a thin steel frame and large panes of glass?



I’ll take that one step further...you should have a heated blanket in your car. This $19 model plugs right into your car’s power outlet, and would be especially welcome in cars that don’t have heated seats.