This 18" LED Ring Kit Just Went on Sale for $50 so Now Is the Time to Make Those Selfies the Best They Can Be

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

18" LED Ring Kit | $50 | Amazon | Use Code 69DO1N37



Starting today save 69% on this 18" LED r ing k it. We are probably headed for another quarantine so if you didn’t grab one of these to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks , or even just to help with better lighting for makeup now is the time. This deal will run until December 15 just use the code 69DO1N37 at checkout.

In this kit, you get the 18" LED r ing l ight, a 61" li ght s tand , a s oft t ube, a w hite and o range c olor f ilter, a b all h ead h ot s hoe a dapter, a u niversal p ower a dapter, a smartphone h older, and a c arrying bag. The stand is made from aluminum alloy, easy to position, and assemble . The white and orange color filters will help you discover which hue and color temperatures work best . The hot shoe adapter works with most DSLR cameras. The smartphone holder is compatible with most phones as well. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a P rime member .