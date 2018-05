Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The benefits of an expandable garden hose are obvious, but our deal researcher Corey actually bought this one from Tacklife, so I’ll republish his thoughts from Slack:



FWIW - I’ve been looking at hoses for the past week, and the Tacklife hose is a really great deal. I bought a similar (yet without a brass cutoff) hose at Home Depot for $40 this past weekend. I bought the Tacklife and am returning the HD one.

Get it for just $18 today with promo code 6YP9N8P3.