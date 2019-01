Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re at your kid’s soccer game, or a D1 football game, nobody enjoys sitting on bleachers. But this $18 seat hooks onto a backless bleacher, and gives you a comfortable backrest, a storage pocket, and even armrests. You won’t mistake it for a luxury suite, but at that price, it’s a worthwhile upgrade.