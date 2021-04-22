It's all consuming.
This $17 Vegetable Spiralizer and Slicer Makes Your Meals Prettier and More Fun to Prepare

Sheilah Villari
Pandero 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer| $17 | SideDeal
Pandero 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer | $17 | SideDeal

Making your own food is fun and pretty satisfying. And you’re probably eating at home more for several reasons. One of the biggest pains in food prep is chopping, cutting, and slicing. It can be time-consuming if you have a big recipe. It can also be nerve-racking if you and sharp objects don’t mesh well. Pandero’s 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer is $38 off and here to save the day and your fingers.

Spiralizing fruits and vegetables are not only safer but fun too. Turns delicious ingredients into curly, ribbon-like slices. Each tasty piece will be transformed into a different shape to make dishes more visually appealing. Make ribbons, strands, and shreds easily and quickly. There are five blades, each designed to closely replicate the size and shape of many traditional kinds of pasta. The blades included in this kit are a chipper, two straight blades (thick and thin), a shredder blade, a wavy blade, and an angel hair blade. Each is made from strong and sturdy stainless steel. You’ll also receive a dual-sided brush, so cleaning is safe too. This is also dishwasher safe in the top-rack for extra convenience. It makes your next meal prettier, and have a little fun while preparing it too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

