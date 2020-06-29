It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This $14 Toy Snack Pack Is Perfect for Your Foodie Fido

svillari
Sheilah Villari
10 Dog Toy Pack | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
10 Dog Toy Pack | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

10 Dog Toy Pack | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

The average price of a toy for doggo can be anywhere from $5 - $10. This buffet bundle is perfect for the foodie in your fido. Each of the ten pieces is modeled meticulously after each food they represent. And you’ll be paying about $1.40 per toy, is that a good deal? Yes, yes it is. This is a lightning deal, so for the next four hours enjoy 15% percent off the usual price.

They are made of soft cotton fiber but still are durable enough for hours of occupation. That fiber also helps fight tartar build-up and if you’re ok with squeaker toys it’ll give them the thrill of making noise. Each is washer machine safe and easy to wipe down if you’ve got a slobbery pooch. As always keep an eye on their playtime and never leave your dog unattended with a squeaker toy. This snack grab bag is intended with small to medium size furbabies so the big boys might need to sit this deal out.

Enjoy free shipping if you are a Prime member. Remember this deal is only good for four hours unless it sells out first.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

