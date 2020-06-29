This $14 Toy Snack Pack Is Perfect for Your Foodie Fido

10 Dog Toy Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The average price of a toy for doggo can be anywhere from $5 - $10. This buffet bundle is perfect for the foodie in your fido. Each of the ten pieces is modeled meticulously after each food they represent. And you’ll be paying about $1.40 per toy, is that a good deal? Yes, yes it is. This is a lightning deal, so for the next four hours enjoy 15% percent off the usual price.

They are made of soft cotton fiber but still are durable enough for hours of occupation. That fiber also helps fight tartar build-up and if you’re ok with squeaker toys it’ll give them the thrill of making noise. Each is washer machine safe and easy to wipe down if you’ve got a slobbery pooch. As always keep an eye on their playtime and never leave your dog unattended with a squeaker toy. This snack grab bag is intended with small to medium size furbabies so the big boys might need to sit this deal out.

