It's all consuming.
This $17 Swiveling Surge Protector Lets You Actually Use The Outlets Behind Your Furniture

Shep McAllister
Cable Matters 4-Rotating Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 15XWFPGL
You know those outlets behind your couch? Or your dresser? You know, the ones that you don’t use because it would mean having to permanently your furniture several inches away from the wall to avoid putting too much strain on the plug and cord coming out of the outlet?

With this four-outlet surge protector from Cable Matters, you can actually put those outlets to use, without compromising your furniture placement. Four swiveling plugs let your cords run out to the side, rather than straight out from the wall, and a couple of USB ports are onboard as well if you want to use this in an office or nightstand environment.

Normally priced at $20, get it for $17 today with promo code 15XWFPGL.

Shep McAllister
