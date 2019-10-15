This $17 Pillow Is Ideal For Side Sleepers

Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $17 | Amazon | Promo code UGJFW4RF

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $17 with promo code UGJFW4RF , so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.