It's all consuming.
This $17 Elevated Feeder Has Airtight Storage to Keep Bugs Out of Your Pet's Food

Ana Suarez
IRIS Elevated Feeder With Airtight Storage | $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Have you ever gone to scoop some food into your pet’s dish only to find ants inside the bag? You’re not alone. It’s time to get an airtight storage container. Right now, you can get two things for the price of one from IRIS USA on Amazon: storage and a place for your pet to eat their food. The Elevated Feeder With Airtight Storage is just $17. If bugs aren’t your issue and it’s just a dog or cat that really likes to stick their head in their food bag, this will help keep them out.

