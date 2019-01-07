Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You won’t have to fork over tons of dough to get this innovation in cookie baking technology: The Wilton Cookie Press is just $17, and it promises to make boring round cookies obsolete.



The press, which can most accurately be described as a cookie dough gun, comes with 12 discs featuring different design options. Simply load up the barrel with dough, squeeze the trigger, and shoot out cookies in various delightful shapes directly onto the baking sheet. It’s a sweet deal that smart cookies should pull the trigger on now.