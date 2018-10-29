Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We could all use a Monday morning (OK, any morning) boost. This Toddy Cold Brew System, now just over half-off at $17 on Amazon, will do the trick. In case you’re not up to date on your coffee talk, cold brew is lauded for having less acid than a traditional hot brew, so it’s better for caffeine aficionados with sensitive stomachs. It’s also easier on your morning routine: A batch of brew will stay fresh for up to two weeks. And this set includes the brewing container with handle, two reusable filters, a rubber stopper, and a glass decanter so you can enjoy authentic coffee shop vibes in your own kitchen.