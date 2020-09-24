These $16 True Wireless Earbuds Have 150 Hours of Battery In a Case That Charges Your Smartphone

Ankbit by 1Mii TWS Earbuds 65384LYM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Ankbit by 1Mii TWS Earbuds | $16 | Amazon | Use code 65384LYM

Whooooooa, this pair of Ankbit earbuds by 1Mii plummets to $16 with promo code 65384LYM, down from a $46 list sticker, and while I can’t vouch for these personally, they’re cheap enough that you can take a chance and not feel bad. These things sport Bluetooth 5.0 AptX sound and IPX5 water resistance, and you’ll get eight hours on a single charge. The biggest shocker might not even be the price tag, though: it’s the fact that its enormous charging case with an LED battery indicator packs 150 hours worth of added playtime. That’s because it doubles as a 2,600mAh power bank that can also charge your smartphone and other devices. Again, only $16.