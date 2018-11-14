Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are people on this earth who make rice on a stove, with a pan and water. But for true rice connoisseurs, that just won’t do! Only a dedicated rice cooker like the Zojirushi 10-Cup Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker can guarantee perfect rice every time, and that’s because it’s maybe smarter than a human.

Its microchip adjusts cooking times and temperatures for different kinds of rice, and it can even optimize for specific dishes like sushi and porridge. Are your other appliances that smart? (If you answered in the affirmative, do you live inside the movie The Brave Little Toaster? And are you accepting visitors?)