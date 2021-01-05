It's all consuming.
This $150 Lightsaber Makes the Noises So You Don't Have To (But You Can Anyway)

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsaber | $150 | GameStop
Image: GameStop
It’s every child’s dream to own a lightsaber. Honestly, it’s probably most adults’ dream too. I’m not even a big Star Wars fan, and I’d still like to have a light sword. I just think they’re neat. Today, your dream can finally come true. GameStop is selling this replica of Asajj Ventress’ lightsaber from Star Wars: The Clone Wars for $150 today, which is 30% off its usual price tag. The lightsaber features authentic lights and sound, which means that you don’t have to go “whooosh” every time you swing it (but that will not stop me). You can also attach another lightsaber blade to its base to create a double-lightsaber, so it’s an affordable way to upgrade if you already own this replica. It also comes with a stand if you just want to display it, but I dare you not to swing this thing.

