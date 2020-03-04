This $15 Surge Protector Includes 8 Outlets and 2 USB Ports Built-In

AUKEY PA-D02 Surge Protector with 8 Outlets and 2 USB Charging Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed yesterday’s surge protector deal, you’ve got a second chance today. If you use the promo code MDXHJHYI, this Aukey Surge Protector with 8 outlets and 2 USB ports can be yours for $15. This particular power strip offset two of the outlets to make room for chonkier wall plugs, which is super convenient.

Just like yesterday’s deal, this is unlikely to last. So make sure to pick yours up before this discount is toast.