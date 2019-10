The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $8 with promo code CJZRDMJN at checkout.