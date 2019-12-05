This 15% Off Sunday Scaries Offer Will Help Get You Through the Holidays

15% Off Sitewide | Sunday Scaries | Promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES
Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.
Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.