UGREEN Portable Charger 10000mAh PD 18W | $15 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon and use code UGREEN399

Compact, 18W USB-C PD battery packs have really seemed to catch on in the last few months. While they can’t charge a laptop as quickly as a 30W or 45W USB-C battery, they’re capable of fast-charging phones and tablets, and keeping larger devices running in a pinch. Plus, they come in smaller form factors, and at much less of a price premium than their more powerful ancestors.



Case in point: this 10,000mAh battery from UGREEN, now down to just $15 after clipping the 5% coupon and using code UGREEN399. At that price, you’re getting a USB port, that 18W USB-C port, and even an LCD screen that tells you exactly how much juice is left in the battery, rather than a series of imprecise dots.