This $15 10,000mAh Battery Pack Includes USB-C Power Delivery [Exclusive]

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Battery Pack

Update: The codes stopped working. But it’ll be live again tomorrow.

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. This time around, you can choose from Sandstone Gray and Sandstone Black versions.



To be clear, these are designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well.



Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is helpful. Just make sure to use the code KINJA354 at checkout to see the $15 price.