We’ve seen wireless number pads before, but this is the only one to my knowledge that uses mechanical key switches. And the ultra-clicky blue ones at that! Now you can pretend to be a badass hacker while you loudly pound numbers and formulas into spreadsheets at work. Get it for $14 today with promo code M3G2BQK3.