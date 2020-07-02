It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

This $14 Webcam is Perfect for Zoom Meetings

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
894
Save
Kingslim 720p Webcam | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6PF2T4RY
Kingslim 720p Webcam | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6PF2T4RY
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kingslim 720p Webcam | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6PF2T4RY

If you just need a webcam to appease the bosses who want to see your smiling face, you don’t have to go for the top-rated models that creep toward $100. This 720p webcam comes from a fairly new brand, but at just $14 with promo code 6PF2T4RY, it’ll satisfy any basic Zoom conferencing needs. This plug-and-play webcam has an integrated microphone that can pick up voice from up to ten feet away, too.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Take 25% off Anything at Adidas for the Next Five Days

Make the Audiophile Leap With These Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

Thursday's Best Deals: Sega Genesis Mini, Panasonic AAA Batteries, Wonder Woman Statue, AstorFlex Slip-On Loafers, Letsfit Booty Bands, and More

Can't Sleep? White Noise Machines Start at $13, Today Only