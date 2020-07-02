This $14 Webcam is Perfect for Zoom Meetings

Kingslim 720p Webcam 6PF2T4RY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Kingslim 720p Webcam | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6PF2T4RY

If you just need a webcam to appease the bosses who want to see your smiling face, you don’t have to go for the top-rated models that creep toward $100. This 720p webcam comes from a fairly new brand, but at just $14 with promo code 6PF2T4RY, it’ll satisfy any basic Zoom conferencing needs. This plug-and-play webcam has an integrated microphone that can pick up voice from up to ten feet away, too.