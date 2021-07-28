Dog Toy Food 12- Pack | $14 | Amazon



The average price of a toy for doggo can be anywhere from $5 - $10. This buffet bundle is perfect for the foodie in your fido. Each of the twelve pieces is modeled meticulously after each food they represent. And you’ll be paying about $1.16 per toy; is that a good deal? Yes, yes, it is. This is a steal to spoil your pupper, so enjoy 30 % percent off.

They are made of soft cotton fiber but still are durable enough for hours of occupation. That fiber also helps fight tartar build-up, and if you’re ok with squeaker toys, it’ll give them the thrill of making noise. Each is washer machine safe and easy to wipe down if you’ve got a slobbery pooch. As always, keep an eye on their playtime and never leave your dog unattended with a squeaker toy. This snack grab bag is intended for small to medium-sized furbabies, so the big boys might need to sit this one out.

Enjoy the free shipping if you are a Prime member.