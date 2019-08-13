Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Aukey Power Strip (4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports) | $14 | Amazon | Use code DKGTHX5H

Whether you’re moving your teen into a dorm room or want to power a few more gadgets than your wall outlet will allow, this Aukey power strip is a no brainer. With 4 outlets and 4 USB ports built in, you can power just about any accessory or give your spare cables a new job.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code DKGTHX5H to get the best price.