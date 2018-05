Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You spend a third of your life sleeping, so you should get a pillow you really love. If you’re a side sleeper, this Remedy memory foam pillow is specially designed with you in mind.

Its contour design keeps your neck and back in alignment, and it even has a little pocket for your ear. Selling for around ~$25 at other retailers around the web, this $14 price tag on Woot is a steal.