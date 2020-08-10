It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cuisinart Cookware Set Falls to $159

Quentyn Kennemer
Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $159 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $159 | MorningSave

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal, where you can add eight Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $159.

All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

  • 1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover
  • 1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover
  • 1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover
  • 1x 4 Quart Sauté Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover
  • 1x 8" Non-Stick Skillet
  • 1x 10" Skillet with Glass Cover
  • 1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Glass Cover
  • 1x Universal Multi-Steamer Insert

Grab yours today.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/10/2020.

