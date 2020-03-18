It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This $14 Gaming Headset Will Help You Get The Most Out of Your PS4

Ignacia
PS4 Gaming Headset | $14+ | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
PS4 Gaming Headset | $14+ | Amazon | Promo code 6SCJM7U8

If you’re looking to get more into the Playstation Network during these trying times, I think you should check out this $14 gaming headset. With an anti-noise omnidirectional microphone to focus on your voice, and your voice only, as well as a comfort cushion for your head, and noise cancelling abilities, you’ll be off to a good start! Just make sure to type in the promo code 6SCJM7U8 at checkout!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

