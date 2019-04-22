Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stack the coupon on the page and the promo code FILQKRV4 to bring this LED desk lamp down to just $14. This portable unit offers 3 stages of brightness and has the added benefit working while unplugged, for up to 6 hours.

It also packs a RGB lit base... which I’m unsure of the practicality of... but I guess you could use it as a night light. Unfortunately, the lamp portion of this model isn’t RGB like its base.