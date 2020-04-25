It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This $14 Car Lighter Charger Will Keep Your Devices Juiced Up

Elizabeth Henges
Qidoe Car Charger | $14 | Amazon
There is nothing worse on a road trip than your phone battery running out. If you don’t have a fancy car with USB ports built in, you might be struggling when the phone starts telling you the battery is low. The Qidoe Car Charger can make sure you won’t have this problem again, with two USB ports and a USB Type-C port. It also has additional lighter slots built in, just in case you were using the car lighter to power something else. It’s a pretty good deal at $14 on Amazon, so grab this while it lasts!

