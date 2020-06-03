This $14 Bongo Buddy Is a Terrifying Way to Avoid a Messy Kid's Room

Bongo Buddy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bongo Buddy | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



Bongo Bags come in all shapes, sizes, and shades to make storage more fun and colorful. This frog one is currently 36% off. It’s made from durable nylon, is easy to store, and sits thirty-four inches high.

Advertisement

Reading up on this company my initial theory is correct. These were designed to make clean up fun for kids. They pick up their dirty clothes and feed them to whichever hamper animal they have. But there’s no part of me that doesn’t think parents will just say this horrific frog will eat them if they don’t satiate it with clothing. To me, this is nightmare fuel, but you do you fam. At least the house is spotless.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

