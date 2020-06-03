It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

This $14 Bongo Buddy Is a Terrifying Way to Avoid a Messy Kid's Room

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Gold Box
314
Save
Bongo Buddy | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Bongo Buddy | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bongo Buddy | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

Bongo Bags come in all shapes, sizes, and shades to make storage more fun and colorful. This frog one is currently 36% off. It’s made from durable nylon, is easy to store, and sits thirty-four inches high.

Advertisement

Reading up on this company my initial theory is correct. These were designed to make clean up fun for kids. They pick up their dirty clothes and feed them to whichever hamper animal they have. But there’s no part of me that doesn’t think parents will just say this horrific frog will eat them if they don’t satiate it with clothing. To me, this is nightmare fuel, but you do you fam. At least the house is spotless.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Laptop Cooling Pads to Beat the Heat

Life Finds a Way With This $10 Inflatable Brachiosaurus

Save a Bundle on Laptops and Desktops In the Dell and Alienware Summer Sale

Get Yourself a 10.2" 128GB iPad for $330