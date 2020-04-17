It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This 14" Acer Chromebook Comes With a Wireless Mouse and Case, Now Just $275

Quentyn Kennemer
Acer 14" Chromebook CB3-431-C539 w/ Extras | $275 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Acer 14" Chromebook CB3-431-C539 w/ Extras | $275 | Amazon

Believe it or not, most people can get most of their work done within a web browser, and if that person is you, why spend a ton of money on a Windows laptop? Get yourself an affordable and fast Chromebook, like Acer’s 14" CB3-series model for $275 at Amazon ($25 discount) that also includes a protective sleeve and a wireless mouse.

This model sports a 14" Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and can go as long as 12 hours running some of the millions of web and Android apps (over two million) available. If 32GB sounds meager to you, don’t forget that you’ll get 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage space thrown in with your purchase.

